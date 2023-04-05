Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) Stock

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has gone up by 1.00% for the week, with a -0.93% drop in the past month and a 10.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.45% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.27% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PGR is $148.18, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 582.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for PGR on April 05, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 145.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $158 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $138, previously predicting the price at $133. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PGR, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

PGR Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.05. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Mascaro Daniel P, who sale 2,806 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Mar 24. After this action, Mascaro Daniel P now owns 33,276 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $384,310 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 930 shares at $136.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Broz Steven is holding 28,181 shares at $127,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.