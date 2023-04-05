Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Edgio Inc.’s (EGIO) Stock

In the past week, EGIO stock has gone down by -13.04%, with a monthly decline of -45.89% and a quarterly plunge of -41.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.71% for Edgio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.82% for EGIO stock, with a simple moving average of -66.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Edgio Inc. (EGIO) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for EGIO is 218.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of EGIO was 894.31K shares.

EGIO) stock’s latest price update

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGIO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGIO reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $5.75. The rating they have provided for EGIO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

EGIO Trading at -42.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -42.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8047. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -39.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.61 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgio Inc. stands at -25.16. The total capital return value is set at -12.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.54. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Edgio Inc. (EGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.49. Total debt to assets is 42.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.