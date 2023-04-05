Understanding the 2.72% Volatility Levels of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, FSK stock has gone up by 0.38%, with a monthly decline of -7.56% and a quarterly surge of 4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for FS KKR Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for FSK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is $21.00, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for FSK is 260.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSK on April 05, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

FSK) stock’s latest price update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 18.46. However, the company has experienced a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for FSK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

FSK Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.17. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Hopkins Jerel A, who purchase 556 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Mar 15. After this action, Hopkins Jerel A now owns 6,384 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $9,699 using the latest closing price.

Goldstein Richard I, the Director of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,085 shares at $18.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Goldstein Richard I is holding 31,560 shares at $20,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.