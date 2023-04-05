Understanding the 2.69% Volatility Levels of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has gone up by 2.27% for the week, with a -4.42% drop in the past month and a 0.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.69% for LYV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for LYV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is above average at 129.70x. The 36-month beta value for LYV is also noteworthy at 1.30.

The public float for LYV is 155.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.23% of that float. The average trading volume of LYV on April 05, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

LYV) stock’s latest price update

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 69.31. However, the company has seen a 2.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that The Cure Says Ticketmaster Will Refund Fans Who Paid ‘Unduly High’ Fees

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYV reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for LYV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LYV, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

LYV Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.85. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Iovine Jimmy, who purchase 13,740 shares at the price of $73.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Iovine Jimmy now owns 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,006,867 using the latest closing price.

Rapino Michael, the President & CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 78,000 shares at $74.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Rapino Michael is holding 3,799,273 shares at $5,804,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value -43.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.