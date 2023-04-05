Understanding the 2.46% Volatility Levels of The Simply Good Foods Company’s (SMPL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has gone up by 0.29% for the week, with a 5.83% rise in the past month and a 3.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for SMPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.84% for SMPL stock, with a simple moving average of 8.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is above average at 31.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is $42.38, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for SMPL is 97.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMPL on April 05, 2023 was 602.90K shares.

SMPL) stock’s latest price update

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 39.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $42 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMPL reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for SMPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SMPL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

SMPL Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.74. In addition, The Simply Good Foods Company saw 1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from SCALZO JOSEPH, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $44.69 back on Apr 19. After this action, SCALZO JOSEPH now owns 45,555 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company, valued at $4,468,850 using the latest closing price.

Zink Linda, the Chief Marketing Officer Quest of The Simply Good Foods Company, sale 5,000 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Zink Linda is holding 21,815 shares at $222,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.40 for the present operating margin

+36.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Simply Good Foods Company stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.08. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.99. Total debt to assets is 21.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.