Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 129.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is $320.73, which is $9.17 above the current market price. The public float for TCOM is 646.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On April 05, 2023, TCOM’s average trading volume was 5.02M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 37.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that China’s Top Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM’s stock has risen by 5.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.75% and a quarterly rise of 5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Trip.com Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for TCOM stock, with a simple moving average of 23.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TCOM, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TCOM Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.83. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.