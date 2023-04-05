TransUnion (TRU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 60.32. However, the company has experienced a 4.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37.

The public float for TRU is 192.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TRU was 1.68M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU’s stock has seen a 4.53% increase for the week, with a -6.91% drop in the past month and a 2.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for TransUnion The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of -10.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $80 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRU, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

TRU Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.26. In addition, TransUnion saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from Skinner Todd C., who sale 25,989 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 29. After this action, Skinner Todd C. now owns 28,749 shares of TransUnion, valued at $1,559,340 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL HEATHER J, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of TransUnion, sale 7,996 shares at $57.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that RUSSELL HEATHER J is holding 31,535 shares at $459,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TransUnion (TRU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.