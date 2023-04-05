TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) by analysts is $6.00, which is $5.61 above the current market price. The public float for RNAZ is 8.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of RNAZ was 1.55M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RNAZ) stock’s latest price update

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ)’s stock price has increased by 16.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has seen a 21.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.91% decline in the past month and a -43.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.97% for RNAZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.82% for RNAZ stock, with a simple moving average of -54.34% for the last 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +18.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3458. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -42.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 893,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,000 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 139,377 shares at $15,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The total capital return value is set at -64.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.68. Equity return is now at value -104.90, with -89.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.