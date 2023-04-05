Trading Update: Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock Endures 2.96% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, ADSK stock has gone up by 3.07%, with a monthly decline of -2.40% and a quarterly surge of 9.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Autodesk Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is 53.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADSK is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is $230.33, which is $28.89 above the current market price. The public float for ADSK is 214.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On April 05, 2023, ADSK’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 207.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Autodesk Shares Slide as Guidance Comes in Light

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $230 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Sell” to ADSK, setting the target price at $206 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADSK Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.74. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from RAFAEL BETSY, who sale 309 shares at the price of $205.09 back on Apr 03. After this action, RAFAEL BETSY now owns 4,506 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $63,373 using the latest closing price.

Hope Stephen W., the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Autodesk Inc., sale 68 shares at $205.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Hope Stephen W. is holding 1,554 shares at $13,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 94.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.