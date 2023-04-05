Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 53.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is $82.00, which is $8.23 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 110.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TW on April 05, 2023 was 828.92K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TW) stock’s latest price update

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has decreased by -7.75 compared to its previous closing price of 79.34. however, the company has experienced a -6.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/21 that Insurance Brokers Sell Assets to Win Approval for $35 Billion Merger

TW’s Market Performance

TW’s stock has fallen by -6.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.87% and a quarterly rise of 14.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Tradeweb Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 9.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $74 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TW reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for TW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to TW, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

TW Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.31. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 12.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Olesky Lee, who sale 44,082 shares at the price of $79.13 back on Apr 04. After this action, Olesky Lee now owns 234,357 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $3,488,068 using the latest closing price.

Olesky Lee, the Director of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 17,193 shares at $79.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Olesky Lee is holding 234,357 shares at $1,358,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.