TOP Financial Group Limited’s (TOP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TOP stock has gone up by 20.62%, with a monthly gain of 39.16% and a quarterly surge of 29.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.79% for TOP Financial Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.18% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of -37.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Right Now?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 50.85x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.28% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TOP was 100.83K shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has increased by 8.72 compared to its previous closing price of 6.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP Trading at 41.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +41.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 35.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64. The total capital return value is set at 41.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.20.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.