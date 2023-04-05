The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 172.29. However, the company has seen a 1.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Right Now?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for TRV is 230.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRV on April 05, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

TRV’s Market Performance

TRV stock saw a decrease of 1.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for TRV stock, with a simple moving average of -3.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $212 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $183. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to TRV, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

TRV Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.81. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw -10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Toczydlowski Gregory C, who sale 5,420 shares at the price of $184.19 back on Feb 23. After this action, Toczydlowski Gregory C now owns 18,416 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $998,216 using the latest closing price.

Lefebvre Mojgan M, the EVP & Chief Tech & Ops Officer of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 5,375 shares at $183.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Lefebvre Mojgan M is holding 0 shares at $986,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.