The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is above average at 12.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is $87.06, which is $18.19 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 311.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIG on April 05, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 70.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIG’s Market Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has experienced a 3.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.15% drop in the past month, and a -8.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for HIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $84 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to HIG, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HIG Trading at -6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.38. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $77.59 back on Mar 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 3,844 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $26,070 using the latest closing price.

Costello Beth Ann, the EVP and CFO of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 38,915 shares at $77.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Costello Beth Ann is holding 57,205 shares at $3,029,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.