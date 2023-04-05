The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BNS is $58.53, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for BNS is 1.19B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume for BNS on April 05, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

BNS stock's latest price update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 50.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS’s stock has risen by 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.39% and a quarterly rise of 4.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for The Bank of Nova Scotia The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for BNS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.80% for the last 200 days.

BNS Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.76. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.54. Total debt to assets is 15.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.