The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.72 compared to its previous closing price of 23.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is above average at 112.29x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AZEK is $29.15, which is $6.09 above than the current price. The public float for AZEK is 146.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on April 05, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

The stock of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has seen a 4.40% increase in the past week, with a -3.48% drop in the past month, and a 9.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.13% for AZEK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AZEK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.51. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $21.95 back on Mar 20. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 43,000 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $153,650 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the CEO and President of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $22.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding 254,793 shares at $295,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In summary, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.