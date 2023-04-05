The -4.17% Simple Moving Average of Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has gone up by 0.44% for the week, with a -2.30% drop in the past month and a -0.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for EMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for EMN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EMN is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EMN is $94.96, which is $13.33 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 118.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for EMN on April 05, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

EMN) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.74 compared to its previous closing price of 84.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/24/23 that Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $92 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EMN, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

EMN Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.55. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from McAlindon Julie A., who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $86.89 back on Feb 17. After this action, McAlindon Julie A. now owns 2,877 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $165,091 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.