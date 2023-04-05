Textron Inc. (TXT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is above average at 17.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Textron Inc. (TXT) is $83.41, which is $14.48 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 204.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TXT on April 05, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 70.93. However, the company has seen a -0.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/07/22 that 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter Contract

Textron Inc. (TXT) has experienced a -0.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.08% drop in the past month, and a -1.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for TXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for TXT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.92% for the last 200 days.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXT reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for TXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TXT, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.83. In addition, Textron Inc. saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from DONNELLY SCOTT C, who sale 222,319 shares at the price of $73.35 back on Feb 21. After this action, DONNELLY SCOTT C now owns 683,136 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $16,307,179 using the latest closing price.

Connor Frank T, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Textron Inc., sale 63,361 shares at $73.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Connor Frank T is holding 151,455 shares at $4,647,735 based on the most recent closing price.

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

In a nutshell, Textron Inc. (TXT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.