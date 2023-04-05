Terex Corporation (TEX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TEX stock has gone down by -5.63%, with a monthly decline of -25.74% and a quarterly surge of 5.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Terex Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.53% for TEX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terex Corporation (TEX) is $59.20, which is $15.04 above the current market price. The public float for TEX is 65.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEX on April 05, 2023 was 934.00K shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX)’s stock price has decreased by -7.58 compared to its previous closing price of 47.73. However, the company has seen a -5.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to TEX, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

TEX Trading at -16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -24.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.13. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 8,907 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 436,280 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $534,420 using the latest closing price.

GARRISON JOHN L JR, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corporation, sale 10,832 shares at $60.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GARRISON JOHN L JR is holding 445,187 shares at $650,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corporation (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Terex Corporation (TEX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.