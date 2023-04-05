Teradyne Inc. (TER) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has decreased by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 106.80. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TER is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TER is $111.63, which is $9.98 above the current price. The public float for TER is 154.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TER on April 05, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER’s stock has seen a -1.07% decrease for the week, with a 1.42% rise in the past month and a 19.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for Teradyne Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.77% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 10.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TER Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.07. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Robbins Brad, who sale 2,710 shares at the price of $103.23 back on Mar 15. After this action, Robbins Brad now owns 51,467 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $279,753 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Teradyne Inc., sale 750 shares at $103.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 18,237 shares at $77,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.