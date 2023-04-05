Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TEF is at 0.62.

The public float for TEF is 5.08B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for TEF on April 05, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

TEF) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TEF’s Market Performance

TEF’s stock has risen by 5.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.62% and a quarterly rise of 18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Telefonica S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.10% for TEF stock, with a simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

TEF Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Telefonica S.A. saw 20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.