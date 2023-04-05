Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SNV stock has gone down by -4.19%, with a monthly decline of -29.14% and a quarterly plunge of -21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.86% for Synovus Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.39% for SNV stock, with a simple moving average of -25.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is above average at 5.86x. The 36-month beta value for SNV is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNV is $43.32, which is $14.82 above than the current price. The public float for SNV is 143.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume of SNV on April 05, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 29.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SNV, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SNV Trading at -23.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -26.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.81. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -22.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Dierdorff Thomas T, who sale 1,947 shares at the price of $43.36 back on Feb 10. After this action, Dierdorff Thomas T now owns 9,314 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $84,422 using the latest closing price.

KAMENSKY ALLAN E, the EVP and General Counsel of Synovus Financial Corp., sale 663 shares at $43.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KAMENSKY ALLAN E is holding 5,090 shares at $29,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +30.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 8.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.