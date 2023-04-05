Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has gone down by -14.04% for the week, with a -33.24% drop in the past month and a -25.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.81% for SUNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.23% for SUNW stock, with a simple moving average of -45.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SUNW is at 1.92.

The public float for SUNW is 34.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.23% of that float. The average trading volume for SUNW on April 05, 2023 was 582.82K shares.

SUNW) stock’s latest price update

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW)’s stock price has decreased by -7.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.35. however, the company has experienced a -14.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that Scorched Western states and a hurricane in New York: Earth experienced one of its hottest years on record in 2021

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUNW reach a price target of $10.75. The rating they have provided for SUNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

SUNW Trading at -31.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -34.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5019. In addition, Sunworks Inc. saw -20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUNW starting from Bonfigt Jason Lee, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Bonfigt Jason Lee now owns 141,358 shares of Sunworks Inc., valued at $1,810 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gaylon, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Morris Gaylon is holding 230,000 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc. stands at -17.42. The total capital return value is set at -38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.76. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.