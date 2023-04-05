Sprout Social Inc.’s (SPT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SPT stock has gone down by -12.14%, with a monthly decline of -21.99% and a quarterly plunge of -9.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Sprout Social Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.46% for SPT stock, with a simple moving average of -14.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) by analysts is $74.18, which is $20.18 above the current market price. The public float for SPT is 46.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.53% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of SPT was 628.87K shares.

SPT stock's latest price update

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)’s stock price has decreased by -11.98 compared to its previous closing price of 57.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $53 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPT reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for SPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SPT, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

SPT Trading at -17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -20.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT fell by -13.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.72. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw -9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Barretto Ryan Paul, who sale 5,600 shares at the price of $57.97 back on Apr 03. After this action, Barretto Ryan Paul now owns 265,375 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $324,617 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, the Chief Technology Officer of Sprout Social Inc., sale 5,450 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick is holding 0 shares at $327,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.36 for the present operating margin

+76.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc. stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.75. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.27. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.