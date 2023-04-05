Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is $116.75, which is $21.34 above the current market price. The public float for SPLK is 162.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPLK on April 05, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SPLK) stock’s latest price update

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 95.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Splunk’s Earnings Top Estimates but Customers Are Cautious

SPLK’s Market Performance

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has experienced a 6.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.07% drop in the past month, and a 9.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for SPLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for SPLK stock, with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPLK stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SPLK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPLK in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $130 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPLK, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SPLK Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPLK rose by +6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.84. In addition, Splunk Inc. saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPLK starting from Steele Elisa, who sale 3,050 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, Steele Elisa now owns 14,481 shares of Splunk Inc., valued at $320,250 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Scott, the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of Splunk Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $101.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Morgan Scott is holding 115,907 shares at $202,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.33 for the present operating margin

+77.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Splunk Inc. stands at -7.60. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value 54.90, with -5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.