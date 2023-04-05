Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/06/22 that Solid Power Makes Progress With New Battery Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Right Now?

The average price predicted for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) by analysts is $4.38, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for SLDP is 124.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.07% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of SLDP was 2.24M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SLDP’s Market Performance

The stock of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has seen a 3.24% increase in the past week, with a -5.90% drop in the past month, and a 21.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for SLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.26% for SLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -37.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $5 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLDP reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SLDP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to SLDP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

SLDP Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Solid Power Inc. saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, who purchase 214,500 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Mar 10. After this action, STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH now owns 300,005 shares of Solid Power Inc., valued at $626,126 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Douglas M, the Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power Inc., sale 170,000 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Campbell Douglas M is holding 9,700,214 shares at $1,089,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.