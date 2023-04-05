SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): A Technical Analysis

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 176.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is $369.09, which is $74.37 above the current market price. The public float for SEDG is 55.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEDG on April 05, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 298.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

SEDG’s Market Performance

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has seen a 5.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.94% decline in the past month and a 2.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.55% for SEDG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $370 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SEDG, setting the target price at $345 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

SEDG Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $295.61. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $307.81 back on Apr 03. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 134,177 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $769,522 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the Chief Product Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $316.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Adest Meir is holding 139,068 shares at $1,582,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.