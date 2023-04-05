Should You Invest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ACGL is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACGL is $74.75, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 358.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume for ACGL on April 05, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 68.61. However, the company has experienced a 1.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/21 that BioNTech, Arch Capital, Freeport-McMoRan: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

ACGL’s Market Performance

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has experienced a 1.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.31% drop in the past month, and a 8.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for ACGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for ACGL stock, with a simple moving average of 23.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ACGL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ACGL Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.67. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Papadopoulo Nicolas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.16 back on Mar 02. After this action, Papadopoulo Nicolas now owns 759,970 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $2,104,671 using the latest closing price.

Morin Francois, the EVP AND CFO of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 15,814 shares at $67.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Morin Francois is holding 185,869 shares at $1,069,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.