Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, SHLS stock has gone up by 6.04%, with a monthly decline of -14.79% and a quarterly plunge of -5.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.98% for SHLS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is above average at 47.99x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHLS is $31.53, which is $8.85 above than the current price. The public float for SHLS is 112.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.22% of that float. The average trading volume of SHLS on April 05, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 22.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that The Solar Market Is Heating Up. It’s Great for This Stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SHLS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

SHLS Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.59. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from TOLNAR JEFFERY, who sale 3,575 shares at the price of $19.73 back on Mar 15. After this action, TOLNAR JEFFERY now owns 66,044 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $70,535 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Jason R, the of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 181,541 shares at $21.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Whitaker Jason R is holding 634,637 shares at $3,841,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Equity return is now at value 149.80, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.