SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES)’s stock price has increased by 44.81 compared to its previous closing price of 1.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 46.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SenesTech Inc. (SNES) is $80.00, which is $77.77 above the current market price. The public float for SNES is 0.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNES on April 05, 2023 was 182.74K shares.

SNES’s Market Performance

The stock of SenesTech Inc. (SNES) has seen a 46.71% increase in the past week, with a 16.15% rise in the past month, and a -25.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.54% for SNES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.75% for SNES stock, with a simple moving average of -61.68% for the last 200 days.

SNES Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES rose by +22.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6130. In addition, SenesTech Inc. saw -27.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Equity return is now at value -145.20, with -117.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SenesTech Inc. (SNES) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.