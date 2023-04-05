Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) is above average at 16.35x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is $22.91, which is $8.64 above the current market price. The public float for ASAI is 186.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASAI on April 05, 2023 was 404.29K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASAI) stock’s latest price update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.67 compared to its previous closing price of 14.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASAI’s Market Performance

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has experienced a -11.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.73% drop in the past month, and a -23.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for ASAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.39% for ASAI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.41% for the last 200 days.

ASAI Trading at -22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -23.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI fell by -10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw -27.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 35.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), the company’s capital structure generated 537.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.32. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.