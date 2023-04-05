Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)’s stock price has increased by 1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 202.00. However, the company has experienced a 0.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/13/23 that Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SGEN is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SGEN is $212.87, which is $11.44 above than the current price. The public float for SGEN is 183.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of SGEN on April 05, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

SGEN’s Market Performance

SGEN stock saw an increase of 0.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.53% and a quarterly increase of 59.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Seagen Inc. (SGEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for SGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 34.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SGEN, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SGEN Trading at 21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.63. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw 59.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from LIU JEAN I, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $199.90 back on Mar 16. After this action, LIU JEAN I now owns 85,113 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $999,500 using the latest closing price.

DANSEY ROGER D, the President, R&D & CMO of Seagen Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $199.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that DANSEY ROGER D is holding 96,853 shares at $1,998,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.24 for the present operating margin

+79.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagen Inc. stands at -31.10. The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seagen Inc. (SGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03. Total debt to assets is 1.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.