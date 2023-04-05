Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 65.75. However, the company has seen a 8.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Seagate Is Slashing 8% of Its Workforce. It’s Cutting Costs as Demand Slows.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STX is $67.89, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for STX is 205.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume for STX on April 05, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stock saw an increase of 8.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.19% and a quarterly increase of 25.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $82 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to STX, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

STX Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.42. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 24.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Nygaard Jeffrey D., who sale 36,809 shares at the price of $69.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nygaard Jeffrey D. now owns 30,360 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $2,544,867 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.04 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +14.14. The total capital return value is set at 34.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.62. Equity return is now at value -849.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 5,225.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.12. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,677.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.