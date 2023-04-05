Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. however, the company has experienced a -3.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGMO is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is $11.24, which is $9.6 above the current market price. The public float for SGMO is 138.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.81% of that float. On April 05, 2023, SGMO’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

SGMO stock saw a decrease of -3.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.69% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.35% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.09% for SGMO stock, with a simple moving average of -58.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMO reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SGMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to SGMO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

SGMO Trading at -39.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -34.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9355. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 23,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $526,520 using the latest closing price.

BIOGEN INC., the 10% Owner of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that BIOGEN INC. is holding 23,752,466 shares at $2,130,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.85 for the present operating margin

+89.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -172.76. The total capital return value is set at -52.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.05. Equity return is now at value -61.20, with -31.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.