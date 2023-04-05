Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is above average at 28.64x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RKT is $7.71, which is -$1.56 below than the current price. The public float for RKT is 116.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.03% of that float. The average trading volume of RKT on April 05, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT)’s stock price has increased by 1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 9.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Rocket Shares Downgraded on Sinking Loan Originations

RKT’s Market Performance

RKT’s stock has risen by 6.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.44% and a quarterly rise of 30.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.46% for Rocket Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.63% for RKT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RKT, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

RKT Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 32.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from Rizik Matthew, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Dec 27. After this action, Rizik Matthew now owns 571,502 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 569,502 shares at $21,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.