Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is $28.06, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for RVLV is 40.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVLV on April 05, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV)’s stock price has decreased by -6.52 compared to its previous closing price of 26.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RVLV’s Market Performance

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has experienced a -5.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.70% drop in the past month, and a 4.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for RVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.60% for RVLV stock, with a simple moving average of -3.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $35 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to RVLV, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

RVLV Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.35. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw 10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from MMMK Development, Inc., who sale 66,211 shares at the price of $52.81 back on Apr 07. After this action, MMMK Development, Inc. now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $3,496,524 using the latest closing price.

Karanikolas Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc., sale 66,211 shares at $52.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Karanikolas Michael is holding 0 shares at $3,496,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc. stands at +5.33. The total capital return value is set at 20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.34. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 134.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.