Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 92.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RJF is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RJF is $125.00, which is $32.9 above the current market price. The public float for RJF is 193.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume for RJF on April 05, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF stock saw a decrease of -1.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.79% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of -14.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $120 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to RJF, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

RJF Trading at -13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.62. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw -15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Perry Jodi, who sale 6,343 shares at the price of $112.30 back on Feb 06. After this action, Perry Jodi now owns 7,150 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $712,319 using the latest closing price.

Raney Steven M, the President & CEO RJBank of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 5,577 shares at $107.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Raney Steven M is holding 56,537 shares at $599,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.96. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF), the company’s capital structure generated 588.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.47. Total debt to assets is 68.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 589.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.