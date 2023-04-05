Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is 64.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is $94.75, which is $19.34 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 81.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% of that float. On April 05, 2023, PLNT’s average trading volume was 905.45K shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has increased by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 76.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Planet Fitness Ends Quarter With Record Membership and Raises 2022 Guidance

PLNT’s stock has risen by 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.70% and a quarterly drop of -2.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Planet Fitness Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.89% for the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PLNT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.08. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Simmons Jennifer, who sale 86 shares at the price of $74.05 back on Mar 20. After this action, Simmons Jennifer now owns 6,721 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $6,368 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Brian, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 61 shares at $74.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that O’Donnell Brian is holding 4,342 shares at $4,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

To wrap up, the performance of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.