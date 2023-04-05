Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.83. but the company has seen a 2.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PBI is at 2.19.

The public float for PBI is 161.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.47% of that float. The average trading volume for PBI on April 05, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

PBI’s Market Performance

PBI’s stock has seen a 2.96% increase for the week, with a -7.04% drop in the past month and a -4.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for Pitney Bowes Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for PBI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30th of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at -7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw 0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from Stamps Sheila A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Sep 07. After this action, Stamps Sheila A now owns 45,834 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $54,640 using the latest closing price.

GUILFOILE MARY, the Director of Pitney Bowes Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that GUILFOILE MARY is holding 101,930 shares at $86,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.50 for the present operating margin

+30.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.42. Equity return is now at value 78.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 4,252.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.70. Total debt to assets is 54.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,092.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.