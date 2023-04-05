Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) has seen a -0.83% decrease in the past week, with a -20.60% drop in the past month, and a -31.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for PTVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.14% for PTVE stock, with a simple moving average of -25.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) Right Now?

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PTVE is $11.64, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for PTVE is 38.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.23% of that float. The average trading volume for PTVE on April 05, 2023 was 211.67K shares.

PTVE) stock’s latest price update

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 7.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTVE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PTVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTVE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTVE reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for PTVE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTVE, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

PTVE Trading at -21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTVE fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. saw -31.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTVE starting from Stangl Rolf, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.38 back on Jun 16. After this action, Stangl Rolf now owns 62,956 shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., valued at $46,894 using the latest closing price.

Hugli Allen, the Director of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Hugli Allen is holding 41,659 shares at $27,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.66 for the present operating margin

+14.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. stands at +5.10. The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE), the company’s capital structure generated 285.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.04. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.