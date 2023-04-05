Owens Corning (OC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, OC stock has gone up by 1.76%, with a monthly decline of -5.26% and a quarterly surge of 4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Owens Corning The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.67% for OC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is above average at 7.39x. The 36-month beta value for OC is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OC is $110.07, which is $18.26 above than the current price. The public float for OC is 90.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of OC on April 05, 2023 was 851.77K shares.

OC) stock’s latest price update

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 93.68. However, the company has experienced a 1.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to OC, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

OC Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.74. In addition, Owens Corning saw 9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Russell Paula, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, Russell Paula now owns 24,342 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $190,000 using the latest closing price.

SMITH DANIEL T, the EVP and Chief Growth Officer of Owens Corning, sale 16,688 shares at $97.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that SMITH DANIEL T is holding 50,354 shares at $1,630,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Owens Corning (OC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.