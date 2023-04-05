Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 26.79. but the company has seen a 0.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is above average at 15.26x. The 36-month beta value for OHI is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OHI is $29.25, which is $2.84 above than the current price. The public float for OHI is 233.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.37% of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on April 05, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI stock saw a decrease of 0.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.99% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to OHI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.17. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw -4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.53. Total debt to assets is 56.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.