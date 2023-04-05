Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has seen a 3.74% increase in the past week, with a -2.35% drop in the past month, and a -19.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for OLPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for OLPX stock, with a simple moving average of -53.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is above average at 11.78x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OLPX is $6.25, which is $2.2 above than the current price. The public float for OLPX is 647.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume of OLPX on April 05, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

OLPX) stock’s latest price update

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 4.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Olaplex Stock Slides. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLPX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for OLPX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to OLPX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

OLPX Trading at -19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.74 for the present operating margin

+67.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +34.66. The total capital return value is set at 26.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.