Okta Inc. (OKTA) Stock Experiences -2.28% Monthly Change

In the past week, OKTA stock has gone up by 0.09%, with a monthly decline of -2.28% and a quarterly surge of 18.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Okta Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.55% for OKTA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OKTA is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OKTA is $92.64, which is $11.08 above than the current price. The public float for OKTA is 151.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume of OKTA on April 05, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 83.45. however, the company has experienced a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Okta Stock Has Been on a Tear. Why There’s Still Time to Buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OKTA, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.36. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 20.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 3,117 shares at the price of $82.48 back on Mar 16. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 22,813 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $257,085 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc., sale 2,184 shares at $82.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 42,843 shares at $180,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.