Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) is above average at 6.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) is $21.60, which is $16.38 above the current market price. The public float for OCUP is 19.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OCUP on April 05, 2023 was 129.85K shares.

OCUP) stock’s latest price update

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP)’s stock price has decreased by -7.13 compared to its previous closing price of 5.19. However, the company has experienced a 33.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/24/21 that Gap, Nordstrom, HP, Autodesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

OCUP’s Market Performance

OCUP’s stock has risen by 33.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.69% and a quarterly rise of 35.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.11% for OCUP stock, with a simple moving average of 74.04% for the last 200 days.

OCUP Trading at 32.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares surge +28.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP rose by +34.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. saw 36.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUP starting from Sooch Mina, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $2.02 back on May 20. After this action, Sooch Mina now owns 425,022 shares of Ocuphire Pharma Inc., valued at $25,300 using the latest closing price.

MANUSO JAMES S J, the Director of Ocuphire Pharma Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.99 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that MANUSO JAMES S J is holding 21,570 shares at $9,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+99.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stands at +44.89. Equity return is now at value 79.50, with 70.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.