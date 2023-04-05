O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, OI stock has gone up by 2.56%, with a monthly decline of -0.84% and a quarterly surge of 35.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for O-I Glass Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.00% for OI stock, with a simple moving average of 34.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Right Now?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OI is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OI is $24.80, which is $2.34 above the current price. The public float for OI is 153.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OI on April 05, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

OI) stock’s latest price update

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 22.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

OI Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.79. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 35.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Torno Vitaliano, who sale 17,299 shares at the price of $22.22 back on Feb 07. After this action, Torno Vitaliano now owns 158,010 shares of O-I Glass Inc., valued at $384,306 using the latest closing price.

AUJOUANNET ARNAUD, the SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing of O-I Glass Inc., sale 2,510 shares at $22.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that AUJOUANNET ARNAUD is holding 55,368 shares at $56,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.91 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at +8.52. The total capital return value is set at 9.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.13. Equity return is now at value 48.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass Inc. (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 349.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.73. Total debt to assets is 54.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 321.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.