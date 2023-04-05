NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.22 compared to its previous closing price of 181.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that 3 Chip Stocks That Could Face a Reckoning, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NXPI is $197.40, which is $19.23 above the current price. The public float for NXPI is 258.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXPI on April 05, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

NXPI’s Market Performance

The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has seen a 1.68% increase in the past week, with a -2.12% drop in the past month, and a 13.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for NXPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for NXPI stock, with a simple moving average of 5.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $167 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NXPI, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

NXPI Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.57. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.