nVent Electric plc (NVT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) is above average at 17.52x. The 36-month beta value for NVT is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVT is $51.00, which is $9.41 above than the current price. The public float for NVT is 164.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of NVT on April 05, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

NVT) stock’s latest price update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.52 compared to its previous closing price of 44.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/28/22 that This Small-Cap Industrial Stock Is Cheap and Growing Fast. It’s Time to Buy.

NVT’s Market Performance

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has seen a 0.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.67% decline in the past month and a 9.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for NVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.71% for NVT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVT

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVT reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for NVT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to NVT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

NVT Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVT rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.52. In addition, nVent Electric plc saw 8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVT starting from BURRIS JERRY W, who sale 2,260 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Apr 03. After this action, BURRIS JERRY W now owns 40,621 shares of nVent Electric plc, valued at $101,700 using the latest closing price.

Ruzynski Joseph A., the President of Enclosures of nVent Electric plc, sale 3,500 shares at $45.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Ruzynski Joseph A. is holding 22,130 shares at $157,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for nVent Electric plc stands at +13.74. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.78. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on nVent Electric plc (NVT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.89. Total debt to assets is 23.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, nVent Electric plc (NVT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.