Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for NVVE is 19.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVVE on April 05, 2023 was 418.33K shares.

NVVE) stock’s latest price update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE)’s stock price has increased by 30.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 48.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Stonepeak and Charging Firm Nuvve Want to Electrify School Buses

NVVE’s Market Performance

NVVE’s stock has risen by 48.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.45% and a quarterly rise of 21.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.37% for Nuvve Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.71% for NVVE stock, with a simple moving average of -57.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -20.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.01%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE rose by +48.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6246. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp. saw 17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Poilasne Gregory, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 01. After this action, Poilasne Gregory now owns 1,163,436 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp., valued at $3,082 using the latest closing price.

Poilasne Gregory, the Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Poilasne Gregory is holding 1,101,763 shares at $4,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-649.81 for the present operating margin

+52.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at -643.17. The total capital return value is set at -61.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.40. Equity return is now at value -143.00, with -113.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.20. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.