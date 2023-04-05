New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NFE is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NFE is $53.60, which is $26.1 above the current price. The public float for NFE is 97.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFE on April 05, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.36 compared to its previous closing price of 29.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

NFE’s Market Performance

NFE’s stock has risen by 4.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.67% and a quarterly drop of -19.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for New Fortress Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for NFE stock, with a simple moving average of -34.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $67 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFE reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NFE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NFE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

NFE Trading at -16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.19. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc. saw -31.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from Wilkinson Matthew, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $42.28 back on Dec 30. After this action, Wilkinson Matthew now owns 46,907 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc., valued at $169,135 using the latest closing price.

Wilkinson Matthew, the Director of New Fortress Energy Inc., sale 6,800 shares at $41.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Wilkinson Matthew is holding 50,907 shares at $285,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+44.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Fortress Energy Inc. stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 12.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), the company’s capital structure generated 379.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.14. Total debt to assets is 63.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 370.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.