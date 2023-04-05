NetEase Inc. (NTES) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is above average at 20.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is $724.09, which is $19.11 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 647.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTES on April 05, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 89.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that NetEase Rejects Activision Offer to Extend China Licensing Partnership

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES’s stock has fallen by -0.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.43% and a quarterly rise of 18.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for NetEase Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.61% for NTES stock, with a simple moving average of 10.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTES stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTES by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTES in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTES reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for NTES stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to NTES, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

NTES Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.64. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 24.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.04. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 26.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.82. Total debt to assets is 15.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.